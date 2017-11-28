The Hiltons on Canyon hold grand-opening celebration

BOULDER — The Embassy Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn Boulder at the northwest corner of 28th Street and Canyon Boulevard in Boulder opened Tuesday.

The Hiltons on Canyon feature two five-story buildings with a combined 376 guest rooms along with 8,435 total square feet of meeting and event space, sunlit fitness centers, shared courtyards and a rooftop heated saline-based pool. The hotels are pet-friendly.

The project was developed by Denver-based Sage Hospitality and NAI Shames Makovsky of Denver. The dual-branded project was designed by Johnson Nathan Stohe, a Denver-based architecture and interior design firm.

The Embassy Suites Boulder has 204 all-suite guest rooms, each with a living room and a workspace, refrigerator and pull-out couch, along with a separate bedroom. The hotel is home to Brickstones Kitchen & Bar, which serves lunch and dinner daily.

The Hilton Garden Inn Boulder has 172 rooms, including five junior suites, all with a refrigerator, safe and Keurig coffee maker. The hotel is home to The Garden Grille.

The Embassy Suites’ Pearl Street Ballroom at 6,510 square feet is able to accommodate groups of up to 650 people. Both properties feature multiple conference rooms with breakout options and pre-function space and outdoor event spaces, along with in-house catering and on-site audio-visual support.

Denver-based Nine Dot Arts curated the 1,500-piece art collection at both hotels, focusing on works from Colorado-based artists, especially those with ties to the University of Colorado Boulder.

“The Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau is happy Sage Hospitality is opening the Hiltons on Canyon,” said Mary Ann Mahoney, chief executive of the Boulder Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Both the Boulder Embassy Suites and Hilton Garden Inn have meeting spaces, which we are thrilled about, especially the almost 7,000-square-foot ballroom, which is now the largest private ballroom in our hotel community.”

Opening rates start at $139 per night for the Hilton Garden Inn and at $149 per night for the Embassy Suites by Hilton.