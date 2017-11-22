United adds new direct flights from DIA to Florida

DENVER — Travellers already thinking about warm destinations for next spring have a new option from Denver International Airport: United has added direct flights to Jacksonville, Fla.

The flight is one of ten United added across the country, but the only new flight for Denver.

The round-trip flight begins April 9 with one flight daily. The aircraft will be an E175.

“We continue to focus on making United the first choice for customers when planning their domestic and international travel,” said Grant Whitney, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning, in a prepared statement. “Our new daily services connect customers to important business markets and our new seasonal summer routes provide more customers with convenient access to enjoy our National Parks.”