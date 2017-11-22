Feds extend comment period on Rocky Mountain National Park fee hike

The National Park Service has extended the deadline to comment on proposed fee increases at national parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park, by 30 days.

The deadline is now Dec. 22, extended after Colo. Sen. Cory Gardner requested more time for people to submit feedback, reports The Coloradoan.

Peak season entrance fees to Rocky Mountain and 16 other national parks would increase to $70 per private vehicle, $50 per motorcycle and $30 per person on foot or bike starting June 1, 2018. Peak season is the five-month period when the park is busiest — in Rocky’s case June through October.

It would be a steep increase from current fees: $20 per private vehicle, $20 per motorcycle and $10 per person on bike or foot. Those fees would remain from November to May.

Annual Rocky passes would also increase from $60 to $75. Passes that provide entrance to all national parks and monuments would remain at $80.

So far, more than 65,000 comments have been submitted on the proposal. Comments can be submitted here.