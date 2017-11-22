City of Boulder seeking a ‘startup in residence’

BOULDER — The city of Boulder is joining a national “startup in residence” program that connects government agencies with technology startups that can address civic and administrative challenges.

Boulder is one of 11 cities to join the public-private partnership network that has startups work with local government to modernize it.

Sponsored Content

Considerations for the Cryptocurrency Trader

It is highly likely you have heard of Bitcoin on a news broadcast lately. What exactly is Bitcoin though and why is everybody so excited… read more

Startups, individuals or teams are encouraged to apply for the program and applications are due Dec. 10. Over 16 weeks, the selected applicants and government employees will work on three civic needs the city of Boulder has identified:

An open data PDF converter — The city is looking for software that can transform information from PDFs on city websites and other resources into easily accessible open data.

Improving the council correspondence process to enhance responsiveness to residents.

Automating the accounts payable process by developing a solutions that improves the city finance team’s ability to process tasks and analyze spending information and other data.

“Boulder is well known as a hub for innovation and technology — and we’re excited about this opportunity to partner with local startups to work on projects that have the potential to improve city operations, reduce costs and benefit our entire community,” Julia Richman, the city’s innovation and analytics officer, said in a prepared statement.

Interested startups can apply at https://startupinresidence.org/apply.