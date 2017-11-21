Colorado Mills mall reopens today

LAKEWOOD — The Colorado Mills mall reopens at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, after a massive May hailstorm left holes in the roof and flooded the interior.

The relaunch of the 1.1 million square foot space has left the Denver Post wondering whether it will succeed at a time when so many indoor malls are struggling. In Colorado Springs, the Chapel Hills Mall was recently served with foreclosure notices totaling $37 million.

How well Colorado Mills will do — at a time where Credit Suisse says 20 to 25 percent of indoor malls could close in the next five years — will be determined after today. where shoppers will get their first return to the mall in months and in time for Back Friday.

But experts say that Colorado Mills still has enough going for it to be a destination for shoppers.

“Generic malls are in dire shape, especially in large metro areas,” Jon Schallert, a Longmont-based retail analyst with the Schallert Group, told the Denver Post. “Colorado Mills has a large enough concentration of unique specialty stores that people are going to go there.”

The Mills’ owner, Simon Property Group, has enough experience and knowledge in the mall business to adapt to the changing retail market.

“These guys are not dumb guys,” Paula Rosenblum, retail analyst and managing partner at RSR research, told the Denver Post. “They know they have to create a destination.”