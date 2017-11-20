Apartment complex in Broomfield sells for $95M

BROOMFIELD — The 360-unit upscale 8000 Uptown Apartments in Broomfield has sold for $95 million, or $264,000 per unit, according to public records.

Oak Brook, Ill.-based Inland Real Estate Acquisitions Inc. negotiated and helped close the purchase of the 360-unit apartment complex on behalf of investors.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Wolff Co. sold the property it constructed in 2015 at 8000 Uptown Ave. in the Arista development.

The property consists of 19 buildings with 160 one-bedroom, 170 two-bedroom and 30 three-bedroom units.

Each unit features at least nine-foot ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, oversized windows, a washer and dryer and a private balcony or patio. Community amenities include a clubhouse with coffee and beer on tap, fitness center, business center, playground, resident lounge and a resort-style heated swimming pool.

“8000 Uptown Apartments’ prime location places residents just three miles from the Interlocken business park, where many major employers, such as Ball Aerospace, Nexus, Vail Resorts and Oracle have their headquarters,” said Matt Tice, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions. “Its high-end, class A amenities and ideal location outside of Denver made this property an attractive purchase and a prime example of the multifamily acquisitions we continue to seek out.”

As of Oct. 27, the property was 96 percent occupied.