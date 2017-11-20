MainStreet at FlatIron sells for $5.1M to investors in Boulder

BROOMFIELD — A group of real estate investors in Boulder has acquired MainStreet at FlatIron in Broomfield for $5.1 million.

Aequus Partners LLC, registered to Scott Pudalov of Boulder, bought the property from an entity registered to LNR Property LLC, a real estate investment and management company based in Miami Beach, according to Secretary of State records.

MainStreet at Flatiron, built in 2001, is a 93,657-square-foot retail and office center in two buildings at 520 Zang St. and 549 FlatIron Blvd. It has 59,224 square feet of office space and 34,433 square feet of retail space.

At the time of sale, the property was 56.3 percent leased to 10 tenants including Jason’s Deli and CorePower Yoga.

Jules Sherwood, managing director at commercial real estate brokerage HFF’s office in Denver, arranged the transaction.