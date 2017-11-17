Negotiations start for I-25 improvements between Johnstown, Fort Collins

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday said it will begin negotiating with Kraemer North America and Interstate Highway Construction to add an express lane in both directions on Interstate 25 between Johnstown and Fort Collins.

Kraemer North America’s headquarters is in Plain, Wis., with a regional office in Castle Rock, and IHC is based in Englewood.

The Kraemer/IHC joint venture was on a short list that included Graham-Parsons Transportation Group Joint Venture and Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction Co. LLC.

The project includes replacing aging bridges and widening others, creating new pedestrian and bicycle access under I-25 at Kendall Parkway, and connecting the Cache la Poudre River Regional Trail under I-25.

“We’ve made a commitment to the community to address the congestion along this stretch of I-25, which will only increase as the population and economy in Northern Colorado continues to boom,” said Johnny Olson, CDOT’s Region 4 Transportation director. “We look forward to getting negotiations behind us to begin delivering on that commitment.”

Work is scheduled to begin in 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in late 2021. During construction, motorists can expect two lanes of travel in each direction to remain open during the daytime, with lane closures at night when traffic volumes are lower.

Partners in the project include Larimer and Weld counties, the cities of Fort Collins and Loveland, the towns of Berthoud, Johnstown, Windsor and Timnath, and McWhinney, a Loveland-based real estate development company.