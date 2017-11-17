Door to Door Organics abruptly shuts down

LOUISVILLE — Door to Door Organics is no longer in business, according to a letter to its customers posted to its website on Friday.

The 20-year company cited funding and recent events as reasons it was abruptly shuttering.

Sponsored Content

Considerations for the Cryptocurrency Trader

It is highly likely you have heard of Bitcoin on a news broadcast lately. What exactly is Bitcoin though and why is everybody so excited… read more

“In the end it’s hard to point to one thing that led us to this conclusion,” the letter states. “Ultimately timing of recent events in our industry and the impact that had on our funding prospects were not in our favor with the ultimate result being no path forward.”

The news comes just a month-and-a-half after Door to Door launched a curated meal plan for customers.

“We want to make it easy to discover and expand the breadth of our catalog,” CEO Mike Demko told BizWest at the time of the announcement. “So far, we’re seeing great growth.”

Demko also attended BizWest’s natural product CEO roundtable on Tuesday. He did not mention the company’s impending closure.

When Demko spoke to BizWest in October, he discussed plans to roll out the meal plan in markets beyond its initial launch on the East Coast. Colorado was one of the states the service was supposed to be in next. They were also looking at adding to its recipe database.

The letter announcing the closure discusses Door to Door’s history as a solution for delivering organic produce and products to customers.

It also acknowledges that many customers were counting on Door to Door for the holidays.

“We are also very mindful of the timing of this announcement,” the letter says. “We know many of you had counted on next week’s deliveries for your Thanksgiving meal. We sincerely apologize that we are unable to meet your family’s needs on this occasion. So, as we shutter our doors we say thanks and wish you and yours Good Food shared with family and friends.”

Door to Door Organics did not immediately respond to requests for more information.