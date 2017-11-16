Surna Inc. reports loss of $1.2 million in third quarter

BOULDER — Surna Inc., a Boulder-based manufacturer of equipment for cannabis and traditional indoor agricultural growing operations, reported a loss of $1.2 million despite a 34 percent increase in revenue for its third quarter that ended Sept. 30.

In the earnings report, the company’s management team said it likely will need to raise debt and/or equity financing during the first half of 2018 in order to continue operations and achieve growth targets.

Sponsored Content

Considerations for the Cryptocurrency Trader

It is highly likely you have heard of Bitcoin on a news broadcast lately. What exactly is Bitcoin though and why is everybody so excited… read more

Surna (OTCQB: SRNA) reported revenue of $1.6 million for the quarter, an increase of $395,000 compared with the third quarter of 2016.

During the quarter, the company was awarded $2.4 million in new contracts, bringing its nine-month total for the fiscal year to $7.2 million.

“Overall, we are pleased with the progress our team has made in the third quarter, particularly with the generation of almost $2.4 million in new sales contracts, said Chris Bechtel, Surna’s chief executive. “Based on the current status of our projects, we are tracking toward the completion of more than half of our current backlog by year’s end.”