SendGrid stock jumps on first day of trading

DENVER – SendGrid Inc.’s stock jumped on its first day as a public company.

Shares of SEND, trading on the New York Stock Exchange, closed at $18 on Wednesday, 12.5 percent above the price the shares were offered at.

Business Den reports that SendGrid said earlier this month that it planned to sell 7.7 million shares, priced between $13.50 and $15.50 per share. Prior to going public, it increased both those figures, ultimately offering 8.2 million shares at $16.

Sponsored Content

Considerations for the Cryptocurrency Trader

It is highly likely you have heard of Bitcoin on a news broadcast lately. What exactly is Bitcoin though and why is everybody so excited… read more

The company raised $131 million with the initial public offering.

With 415 employees working from its 72,000-square-foot headquarters at 1801 California St., Heimes said, the IPO won’t change the company’s local footprint much.