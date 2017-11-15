SendGrid debuts on New York Stock Exchange

DENVER -Since its inception in 2009, Denver-based SendGrid has processed more than 1 trillion emails, from Spotify promotions to Uber promo codes to Airbnb password resets.

Business Den reports that the company is taking things public.

After filing its S-1 with the SEC on Oct. 18, the email marketing firm will make its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday when markets open at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time.

The company will issue 7.7 million shares of common stock at $13.50 to $15.50 per share.

Founded in Boulder in 2009, SendGrid graduated from accelerator program TechStars that same year. It moved its headquarters to Denver in 2016, signing a seven-year lease on 52,000 square feet at 1801 California St.