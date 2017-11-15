LoveTheWild offering seafood meal kits in Whole Foods nationwide

BOULDER — LoveTheWild, a Boulder-based maker of frozen seafood meal kits, said Wednesday that it has signed a deal to sell its products at more than 420 Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

LoveTheWild first became available in Whole Foods stores in the company’s south region in fall 2016.

“Expanding our reach in step with Whole Foods Market is important for our brand and for the aquaculture industry overall,” said Jacqueline Claudia, LoveTheWild’s chief executive and co-founder. “This puts our products, and in turn responsibly farmed-fish, in front of an even larger audience.

“It demonstrates what good aquaculture is capable of, and it’s important to celebrate the farms that are investing to grow healthy fish and drive the change we need. … Diversifying palates and changing opinions about farmed fish is a part of our mission, so as we grow, we see products like responsibly-farmed salmon as a familiar entry point for new customers — leading them to try our other species of fish and flavors they may not be as familiar with.”

The three offerings in Whole Foods nationwide will be Striped Bass with Roasted Red Pepper Almond Sauce; Rainbow Trout with Salsa Verde; and the new and exclusive Salmon with Coconut Red Curry. The salmon is sourced from a family-owned and operated farm in Norway called Kvarøy Fiskeoppdrett.

The seafood kits are paired with sauces that complement the taste and texture of each species. Once harvested, the fish are filleted and flash frozen to retain freshness and flavor, the company said in a prepared statement.