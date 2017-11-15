Community residents, businesses launch #LiveLoveland

LOVELAND — The Loveland Strategic Partnership has launched #Live Loveland, a community engagement and civic-pride campaign to highlight the qualities the group believes makes Loveland special.

The partnership is made up of residents, businesses and people representing education, faith, economic development, arts, tourism, nonprofits and youth.

The campaign asks people to tell their own story of how they #LiveLoveland by posting photos of themselves and their families into a branded #LiveLoveland Polaroid frame as they are doing fun and iconic things around the city. It could be a trip to an art gallery or a coffee shop, live music, restaurants, horseback riding, fly-fishing, schools, arts, churches or virtually anything.

The partnership anticipates it will cost about $200,000 a year to sustain the campaign, according to a spokeswoman. She said the operating funds are being raised in the community of Loveland by residents and local businesses who feel strongly about where they live and want to be a part of this community/civic pride movement.

Doug Rutledge, a member of the Loveland Strategic Partnership’s executive committee, said, “The response to the campaign has already been more than we could have possibly anticipated, and we are grateful and excited to move this campaign along throughout the year of 2018, and beyond.”

The campaign has launched a website at www.LiveLoveland.org and social media pages where people can upload photos. There also will be a billboard on Interstate 25 featuring select Polaroids from the community.

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado will be partnering with #LiveLoveland to create a communitywide launch event in mid-January at the Rialto.