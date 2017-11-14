What are Infusion Services?

Infusion therapy involves the administration of medications through a needle or catheter. It is prescribed when a patient’s condition is too severe to be treated effectively by oral mediations. At Poudre Infusion Therapy we provide professional, personalized, comprehensive infusion services in your home or in our private Ambulatory Infusion Suites.

We have three locations for Ambulatory Infusion; Fort Collins, Windsor, and in the CSU Health and Medical Building. Each location has two private suites with wireless internet, cable TV, comfortable recliners, snacks, and refreshments.

Our infusion nurses and pharmacists help you individualize your care with your physician. We provide collaboration via telephone calls and RN notes to your doctor. Our pharmacist and nurses will monitor lab values, help to minimize side effects, and monitor your disease state.

We handle obtaining authorization from your insurance company and schedule your infusion. We are a preferred provider for all major commercial insurance companies.