Xcel announces solar array plan

BOULDER — Xcel Energy will build the largest solar project in Boulder on the IBM campus in Gunbarrel.

The energy company has announced that it will build a 6-megawatt array. Xcel selected the IBM proposal from 15 bids submitted earlier this year. The array will be built on 54 acres at the IBM campus and be complete late next year, according to the Boulder Camera report. Sheep will graze around the array, the report said.

“This is another example of Xcel Energy enabling the growth of renewable energy,” Xcel-Colorado President David Eves said in a company news release announcing the project.

Xcel recently announced its intention to have a 55 percent renewable statewide portfolio by 2026, which would be a significant leap from today’s mark of roughly 30 percent.