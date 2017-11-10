Metro Denver EDC to share redacted Amazon HQ2 proposal

DENVER — The Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. will release a redacted version of Colorado’s proposal for Amazon’s second North American headquarters on Nov. 16.

The proposal, made on behalf of Colorado and the Front Range communities, will be presented by Metro EDC CEO J.J. Ament and Sam Bailey, vice president of economic development.

The presentation will be made to business leaders who sit on the Metro EDC Executive Committee at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 at the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce.

“This economic development effort has attracted enormous attention, and the Metro Denver EDC would like the public to see the creativity and innovation that went into the region’s submission to Amazon – and to inform interested parties how the Metro Denver EDC works regularly to attract corporate relocation, expansion, and capital investment to Colorado,” the group said in a news release announcing the presentation.

Metro Denver EDC said it will share the proposal process, design elements and hard copies of the proposal, but site information and proprietary data will remain confidential.