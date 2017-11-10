Colorado corn harvest sets record yield

Colorado farmers will harvest an estimated 187.96 million bushels of corn-for-grain production this fall — a record for the state.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has increased its prediction for this harvest season. The previous high mark was 182.71 million bushels, which was harvested in 2010.

Today’s USDA forecast stems from a recalculation of the average yield. Farmers, on average, will see about 148 bushels per acre, the USDA predicted.

The number of corn acres expected to be harvested this year stands at 1.27 million acres, the most since 2011 when 1.3 million acres of corn were harvested.

Predictions for the harvest could still change because the harvest is only 50 percent complete.

Nationally, corn-for-grain production is expected to decrease this year, the USDA reported. On a national basis, the corn harvest is expected to total 14.58 billion bushels, down from 15.15 billion bushels a year ago. The national harvest is 70 percent complete.