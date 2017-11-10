BizWest chronicles 35 years of business news

No doubt, business in the Boulder Valley has changed markedly in the past 35 years. Technology, outdoor industries, natural and organic, healthcare and more have come into their own during that period, and continue to propel the economy of the region.

BizWest has chronicled those changes to the business sector in a special publication now available on the BizWest.com website. The publication marks BizWest’s 35th anniversary.

BizWest got its start as the Boulder New Business Report in 1982. The name changed over the years, ultimately ending up as BizWest. Content also changed to reflect the changes in the marketplace.

Included in the publication will be a reports about how Boulder became a startup and innovation mecca, changes in the demographic makeup of the region, a look at how the industries of the region have changed, the impact of the University of Colorado Boulder on the business community and the strange-but-true stories that have given Boulder its unique reputation. BizWest will also spotlight 35 past and present business leaders who have made their mark on the region.