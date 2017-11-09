Miragen’s net loss grows, biotech expands clinical trials

BOULDER — MiRagen Therapeutics Inc., (Nasdaq: MGEN), had a net loss per share of 27 cents for the third quarter of 2017, a significant improvement over the same period last year, which had a net loss per share of $6.92.

The improvement, however, doesn’t come from reducing its net loss. Rather, the company increased its number of shares from 601,667 in 2016 to more than 21 million in 2017.

Net loss grew from $4.1 million to $5.8 million in 2017. Total revenue grew from $936,000 for the third quarter of 2016 to $1.6 million in 2017.

The biopharmaceutical company is expanding and advancing some of its clinical trials. It also has plans to complete an investigational new-drug application and clinical trial application in the fourth quarter of 2017.