Gallery Flats apartment building in Loveland sells for $11.2M

LOVELAND — Gallery Flats, a 66-unit apartment building at 585 N. Lincoln Ave. in Loveland, has sold for $11.2 million.

Fort Collins-based 541 N. Lincoln LLC, registered to Kevin Brinkman, sold the property built in 2014 by Brinkman Partners and the Woodbury Corp. to Gallery Flats LLC, registered to Kevin Hearne of Fort Collins, according to public records.

The apartment building has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a roof-top terrace with mountain views with a gas grill and fire pit, a fitness room, and a lounge with television and kitchenette. It is two blocks north of The Foundry, a multiblock mixed-use development that is under construction.

Nick Steele and Jacob Steele, multifamily investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office, arranged the sale of the property.