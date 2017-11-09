Cocona’s lawsuit against Columbia Sportswear, North Face moving forward

BOULDER — After various procedural delays related to motions filed by Columbia Sportswear, the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado issued a series of orders that will allow the lawsuit filed by Boulder-based Cocona Inc. in 2016 to move forward against Columbia Sportswear and The North Face for allegedly violating a patent held by Cocona.

The patent, issued to Cocona in 2015, teaches a method for making a membrane enhanced with active particles used in the manufacture of a 2.5-layer material for outdoor clothing that is “quieter, more compact and more comfortable,” than traditional three-layer hardshell fabric.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

The 2.5-layer print technology has been around for decades. However, the traditional print layer reduced moisture vapor transmission, creating a trade-off between membrane protection and membrane performance.

The company said in a prepared statement that the use of Cocona’s patented technology changes the print layer to a functional print that eliminates the tradeoff, drying out the microclimate and increasing the effective moisture vapor transmission rate while adding protection and dry touch to the membrane.