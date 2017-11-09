Advantage Bank to present free economic outlook Dec. 1

LOVELAND — Advantage Bank will host a free economic outlook event on Friday, Dec.1, at Embassy Suites in Loveland.

The event will feature a presentation from Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and associate dean for business and government relations at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Wobbekind will provide an update on the national, state and local economies including a look ahead to what can be expected in 2018.

“As a locally-owned community bank, we work closely with our customers to understand their needs and we hear what economic issues are important to them,” Jeff Kincaid, Advantage Bank’s president, said in a prepared statement. “We feel that respected economist Dr. Wobbekind will provide valuable insight on those issues, and we are excited to offer this free event to the Northern Colorado community.”

The event will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m., and is free to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required. To register, visit www.advantagebanks.com/events.