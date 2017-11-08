Fort Collins voters approve broadband

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins residents ignored a massive campaign against city-owned broadband services and approved a ballot measure Tuesday night.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

The Coloradoan reported that voters approved a city proposal that would permit the City Council to establish a telecommunications utility to provide broadband services. Unofficial results late Tuesday night showed the measure passing with 56.77 percent of the vote.

The measure does not require a utility, but gives the city the flexibility to move forward either with a city-owned high-speed internet solution or a model that would contract with a private company.

The council will have a work session this month to discuss its next steps.

The measure encountered opposition from an industry group that threw at least $450,000 into a campaign against it. The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce was among those opposing it.

A group supporting the ballot measure spent $9,250 through Nov. 1 in favor of it.