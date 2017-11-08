Colorado companies dominate Outside’s rankings of best places to work

Forty-one companies in Colorado appear on Outside Magazine’s list of “100 Best Places to Work in 2017.”

The ratings look at number of employees, average salary, vacation time and additional perks the workplace might have.

Colorado businesses take the top four spots in the ranking, with Aspen-based Forum Phi Architecture at No. 1. The company has 21 employees, an average salary of $65,819 and unlimited vacation days after one year of employment. Additional perks include team-building events like skiing or biking and employees who refer someone for recruitment get a $500 bonus after that hire’s 90-day review.

Denver-based Ground Floor Media was ranked No. 2, followed by Boulder-based Avid4 Adventure and Littleton-based WhippleWood CPAs.

Colorado was the most-represented state, followed by California.

The list and ranking of Colorado companies are:

Forum Phi Architecture, Aspen, No. 1

GroundFloor Media, Denver, No. 2

Avid4 Adventure, Boulder, No. 3

WhippleWood CPAs, Littleton, No. 4

Pax8, Greenwood Village, No. 6

Room 214, Boulder, No. 7

Charles Cunnife Architects, Aspen, No. 11

Natural Habitat Adventures, Louisville, No. 13

Pellucid Analytics, Boulder, No. 14

Bluetent, Carbondale, No. 18

MyRounding, Denver, No. 19

Adaptive Sports Center of Crested Butte, Crested Butte, No. 23

TeamSnap, Boulder, No. 25

Cloud Elements Inc., Denver, No. 27

FullContact, Denver, No. 29

303 Software, Denver, No. 30

Sterling-Rice Group, Boulder, No. 31

Colorado Outward Bound School, Denver, No. 35

Polar Field Services Inc., Littleton, No. 36

Creative Alignments, Boulder, No. 41

VictorOps, Boulder, No. 43

Blizzard Internet Marketing Inc., Glenwood Springs, No. 47

Powder7, Golden, No. 50

SummitCove Vacation Lodging, Golden, No. 52

Mondo Robot, Boulder, No. 53

TDA_Boulder, Boulder, No. 56

CampMinder, Boulder, No. 58

RA Nelson, Avon, No. 60

Zen Planner, Highlands Ranch, No. 63

BSW Wealth Partners, Boulder, No. 64

First Descents, Denver, No. 65

Backbone Media, Carbondale, No. 67

Namaste Solar, Boulder, No. 77

Ska Brewing Co., Durango, No. 80

Tendril, Boulder, No. 82

New Belgium Brewing, Fort Collins, No. 83

Apto, Denver, No. 84

Ascent360 Inc., Golden, No. 85

Turner, Denver, No. 89

CCY Architects, Basalt, No. 94

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Dillon, No. 95

The full list of companies can be viewed at Outside’s website.