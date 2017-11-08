Byrd named president of Bank of Colorado’s Longmont branch

LONGMONT — Fort Collins-based Bank of Colorado has appointed Tamara Byrd president of its branch bank in Longmont.

Byrd has been a commercial lender in the Longmont area for the past 14 years. Most recently, she was a vice president at Guaranty Bank and Home State Bank. The two banks merged in 2016.

“We’re thrilled to have Tamara on board,” said Shawn Osthoff, president of Bank of Colorado. “She has a long history in the banking industry and a proven track record of being a successful leader. Our Longmont branch and community are lucky to have her.”

Byrd is a member of the Twin Peaks Rotary and a participating member in the Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

Bank of Colorado is a network of 43 community banks throughout Colorado with more than $3.55 billion in combined assets and is part of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.