Boulder’s battle for municipalization hangs on with results still unofficial

BOULDER — Boulder’s municipalization future is barely holding on, as votes in favor for the measure make up for just 52.81 percent of ballots as of 2:04 p.m. and with ballots still to count.

The race is too close to call, but extending and increasing the utility tax (issue 2L on the ballot) was one of three key municipalization-related votes in Boulder. Earlier this morning, the votes were swinging the other way, with 50.22 percent against extending the tax. If it fails, it will end the city’s seven-year quest to separate from Xcel Energy and form its own municipal utility, unless it found alternative funding.

Should 2L pass and funding continue, the city would need to determine how much is needed to fund forming the municipal utility itself, including acquiring Xcel’s assets. Issue 2O, should it pass, requires another vote to be held before Boulder issued debt to construct the utility. That measure is passing with 82.82 percent of the vote thus far.

So far, 92,811 ballots have been counted. About 95,600 votes were expected.

A Boulder municipalization ballot item with decidedly more votes against it is 2P, with 56.55 percent of voters so far against allowing executive sessions for municipalization to continue. That measure, were it to pass, allows the city council to meet in closed sessions to discuss municipalization, but decisions would have to be made in public meetings.

Broadband

Although Boulder’s future of municipalization is still too close to call, it looks like the votes on authorizing to provide broadband services across the Front Range is more clear, although still unofficial.

In Boulder County, 83 percent are in favor of the county providing broadband, with 17 percent against.

In Greeley, the city providing high-speed internet and other connectivity passed with 61.11 percent in favor and 38.89 percent against.

Although still unofficial, the issue also passed in Fort Collins, with 57.15 percent in favor.

Broomfield oil & gas

Voters passed the controversial ballot item 301, which gives Broomfield more local oversight over oil and gas operations in the city. Those in favor of the measure lead with 57.5 percent of the vote. It is likely the energy sector will issue a legal challenge over the decision.

Greeley-Evans mill levy override

Voters passed ballot issue 3A with 59.21 percent, which passed a mill levy override to raise property taxes and fund Greeley-Evans School District 6. The issue had been in the making for nearly a decade, the third attempt in eight years to pass an MLO. Property taxes will now increase by about $14 million per year for the next seven years.