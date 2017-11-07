Solid Power wins clean-tech award

LOUISVILLE — Solid Power Inc., a developer of solid-state rechargeable batteries, has been named 2017 Breakout Cleantech Company of the Year by the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association.

Solid Power was recognized for “advancing Colorado’s clean-tech ecosystem, increasing jobs and driving innovation in the clean-tech sector,” according to a prepared statement from the company. The company is developing its solid-state battery technology for use in the electric-vehicle, aerospace, defense and consumer electronics industries. The technology will enable batteries to operate longer and with more power on a single charge while being safer than current lithium-ion batteries, the company said.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

Solid Power was established in 2012 as a spin-out company from the University of Colorado Boulder. The company’s website is www.solidpowerbattery.com.

Colorado Cleantech Industries Association is an industry-led organization founded in 2008 to encourage cleantech practices.