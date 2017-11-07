Nominations sought for Boulder County Business Hall of Fame

BOULDER — Nominations of outstanding business leaders who shape our community are being accepted for the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame until Jan. 31, 2018.

The Boulder County Business Hall of Fame board of directors is looking for names of those from the past and present whose business efforts have resulted in communitywide economic, social or cultural benefits to Boulder County and its citizens. Nominations may be submitted at www.halloffamebiz.com.

Nominations will be evaluated by the board based on favorable impact on the community, notable business innovations, corporate philanthropic activities and business and civic achievements.

The candidates for this distinguished award will be announced in March. The new honorees will be saluted and inducted into the Boulder County Business Hall of Fame at a luncheon attended by interested members of the business community, April 25, 2018, at the Plaza Convention Center in Longmont. Plaques with photos of the honorees will be permanently displayed in the reception area of the Plaza Convention Center, along with more than 170 alumni inducted since 1993.

The Hall of Fame will also donate scholarships to students from the CU Leeds School of Business at the luncheon. In 2017, five scholarships totaling $12,500 were presented.

The 2017 Boulder County Hall of Fame honorees included Brad and Lisa Golter, Longmont Florists; Jon Kottke, Kottke and Brantz; Jeff Nading, Golden Triangle Construction; Tom Robichaud, Precision Plumbing, Heating & Electric; Rick Sterling, Sterling Rice Group; and the Wood Family: Tom and Mitzi Wood, Don and Karen Wood, Eric Wood, Cindy Hoge and Kathy Pillmore, Gold Key Travel.

To become a sponsor of the 2018 Boulder County Business Hall of Fame program and event, contact Jeff Nuttall, 970-232-3131, or jnuttall@bizwest.com. Tickets to the induction luncheon may be purchased at www.halloffamebiz.com.