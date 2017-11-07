Crocs posts third-quarter loss, improves year-over-year

NIWOT — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) beat analyst expectations for its third quarter by 2 cents per share, although the company posted a loss per share of 3 cents. It was an improvement from the same period last year, when Crocs had a loss per share of 7 cents.

Net loss was $2.3 million, compared with a loss of $5.3 million last year. This year’s loss included $3.6 million in charges attributed to reduction of selling, general and administrative expenses. The company shrank its SG&A from $123.5 million in the third quarter of 2016 to $120.8 million in 2017.

Revenue was down 1 percent year-over-year, but Crocs still managed to beat expectations by $5.76 million. The company posted revenue of $243 million.

For its fourth quarter, Crocs said it expects revenue to be between $180 million and $190 million. For the full year of 2017, Crocs said it expects 2017 revenues to be down in the low single digits compared to 2106.