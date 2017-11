Boulder-based sandwich maker expanding with new shops

BOULDER — A Boulder eatery is expanding into multiple new locations in 2018.

Snarf’s is opening new sandwich and burger locations in Denver.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

A new Snarf’s in the old Sinclair gas station at 1490 S. Broadway in Denver is now open.

Next year, three new Denver locations will also open: a Snarf’s at 2527 Federal Blvd., a Snarfburger at 2535 Federal Blvd. and a Snarf’s in Terminal A of Denver International Airport.

A new Snarf’s and Snarfburger is also opening at 131 Blue River Parkway in Dillon.

Snarf’s, which first opened in Boulder in 1996, has 20 restaurants across Colorado, Chicago, St. Louis and Austin.