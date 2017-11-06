Survey shows Denver apartment rents up 4.4 percent

DENVER — Denver experienced a 4.4 percent jump in the median listing price of a one-bedroom unit the past month to $1,393, according to a survey from Abodo, a national apartment finding service.

According to the report in the Denver Post, that ranks as the third largest monthly increase of any major metro area after Cleveland and Indianapolis in the survey and represents the first time Denver made the top 10 list for rent increases since Abodo began tracking that measure in 2015.

Colorado Springs ranked fourth with a 3.9 percent monthly increase, which pushed median one-bedroom rents at the start of November to $953 a month.

A spokesman for the Madison, Wis., company that conducted the survey noted the rental pressure in Denver. “Millennials are renting apartments for longer periods of time than the generations that came before them, housing inventory is tighter, and the housing crash has scared a lot of potential homeowners and one group that many people forget about is now renting — Baby Boomers,” said Sam Radbil.

One explanation Radbil offers is that boomers are mimicking the millennials’ desire to live the city life, driving up rents in places such as Denver, which is on track for a record year of apartment construction, much of it in the urban core.