State tourism advocates expect big year in 2018

Both throughout Colorado and in Grand Junction, 2018 could shape up to be a big year for tourism and both Visit Grand Junction and the Colorado Tourism Office have a lot planned for the next 12 months.

The Grand Junction Sentinel, reporting on the Governor’s Tourism Conference, said that while Colorado attracted 82 million visitors who spent $19.4 billion in 2016, those numbers could increase next year as the tourism office focuses on regional branding and finally implements some longtime ideas that were formed into the Colorado Tourism Roadmap, a 24-page report that was compiled and released in March.

“We see next year as a time to really start implementing ideas from last year,” said Cathy Ritter, Colorado Tourism Office director, during a luncheon session at the Colorado Governor’s Tourism Conference last week.

Ritter and a panel of Colorado Tourism Office department heads took the stage Thursday and spoke about the upcoming year and explored increasing the state’s branding, cooperative opportunities around the state with visitors centers, and attracting what they called “high-value” travelers, or those who spend a lot of money and stay for a long period of time.

Ritter mentioned highlighting the food scene more, which really hasn’t been done, but with the new “Top Chef” season filming in Colorado, now is the time.

In Grand Junction, Visit Grand Junction Director of Sales Barbara Bowman is excited to continue to work with the tourism office and noted that the Outdoor Retailer Conference and International Pow Wow (IPW) Conference in Denver next year will hopefully bring more people to the Western Slope before and after the conventions.

“It is going to be a big year coming up,” Bowman predicted. “We’re so excited about new initiatives.”

Bowman has been attending IPW around the country for more than two decades and will bring 20 international tour operators to Grand Junction after the conference in May.

“It’s truly how we have built the international travel market segment,” she said.

Grand Junction will continue to work with the tourism office on digital and traditional initiatives and often hosts travel journalists and tour companies. They have hosted more than 60 familiarity tours sent to Grand Junction from the tourism office who look to Grand Junction as a destination.

The hope is to get the center’s new mobile visitors center — a 22-foot trailer unveiled in September along with the organization’s name change to Visit Grand Junction — out to serve as a billboard for the city at conferences throughout the year.

Visit Grand Junction is working with a new advertising agency, the Miles Partnership, and will look to put more media in Denver, especially during the Outdoor Retailer and IPW conferences, and the hope is to further increase international tourism.