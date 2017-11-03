New fast-casual pizza concept coming to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — A new fast-casual pizza restaurant is coming to Fort Collins in December.

The PizzaRev Taproom is opening at 649 South College Ave., by franchisee Mark Venditto.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

The “build-your-own-pizza” concept has locations in Boulder and Lafayette, but this will be the first in Northern Colorado. The brand features 30 gourmet toppings where customers can make their own pizza or choose pre-made options.

At 3,600 square feet, it’s one of the largest locations and can seat 120 people. He plans to hire 30 to 40 employees. It’s also the first restaurant in Northern Colorado to have a self-serve beer and wine system, where customers can pay by the ounce at 28 different taps throughout the dining room.

“It gives the consumer the opportunity to craft their own beer and become their own bartender,” Venditto said of his decision to install the system, of which there are two in Denver. “You can pour as much as you want.”

This location is one of several Venditto plans for PizzaRev. He added he’s considering Loveland and Greeley for additional locations.

For the spot in Fort Collins, however, he said the particular address is ideal and just a short walk from the Colorado State University campus.

“I think Fort Collins is a great city,” he said. “Not only is there a great university, but there’s an amazing downtown area. It’s growing and Northern Colorado is growing.”

PizzaRev will celebrate its grand opening in December, complete with a party, cake and free pizza.