Berthoud-based energy company reports safety record

BERTHOUD — Blackeagle Energy Services has worked more than 2.5 million man-hours without a lost time incident.

The company, which works in the pipeline construction industry, said in a statement Friday that its peers in the industry lost 3.3 days per 100 workers due to injury.

“At Blackeagle, it is an expectation to work safely,” said Mike Walker, Blackeagle’s safety manager. “Working 2.5 million man-hours without an injury serious enough for our workers to lose time from the job demonstrates our continuous and daily commitment to operating at the highest standards.” Walker attributed the record to “creating a sustainable safety culture” that resulted from using the right tools, planning work efficiently and correcting unsafe conditions.

Blackeagle Energy is headquartered in Berthoud with field offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Ohio. It operates in 17 states.