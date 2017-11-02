Kansas health-club chain acquires Miramont Lifestyle Fitness

FORT COLLINS — Longtime Fort Collins health-club chain Miramont Lifestyle Fitness has been sold to a Wichita, Kan.-based chain of fitness centers.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that Miramont owner Cliff Buchholz announced the decision to staff Wednesday afternoon. Miramont has been sold to Genesis Health Clubs, a chain of 44 fitness centers in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Colorado, The transaction includes three Miramont health clubs in Fort Collins, as well as Reve Fitness, located at Jessup Farm.

Miramont includes 23,000 members, and the local clubs will retain the Miramont name, and will be branded as Miramont by Genesis Health Clubs.