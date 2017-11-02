Heath Construction in Fort Collins renamed Saunders Heath

FORT COLLINS — Heath Construction in Fort Collins announced Thursday that the company has changed its name to Saunders Heath and will be using a new logo to reflect the change.

In 201 4, Heath Construction became a subsidiary of Denver-based Saunders Construction Inc., following a merger of the two construction companies.

Saunders Heath will be run by Dave Sandlin, who was named president of Heath Construction in 2016.

“We’re proud to become part of the Saunders brand and culture,” Sandlin said. “We think this new brand echoes that we’ve created a company that’s unified, and one that has the people, processes and portfolio needed to take on any project.”

Heath Construction has been operating in Northern Colorado for the past 40 years. As Saunders Heath, the company said in a prepared statement that it “can adapt to the market’s evolving needs, pulling from a depth of resources to foster growth – keeping up with the increasing demand for high quality construction services both in Northern Colorado and across the Rocky Mountain region.”