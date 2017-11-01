UPS plans Aurora distribution center, employing 700

AURORA — Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. will open a $104 million package-distribution center in Aurora, employing 700 people.

The Denver Business Journal reports that UPS will build a 360,000-square-foot center in the 110-acre East Park 70 industrial park along Interstate 70.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

UPS has been expanding its logistics operations around the country, with nine new locations encompassing 6.2 million square feet announced over the past year, according to the DBJ.

The company already employs about 5,400 people in Colorado.