Headrick named executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County

FORT COLLINS — Kaycee Headrick has been promoted to executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, replacing Kathi Wright, who served 18 years as executive director and has become the nonprofit’s director emeritus.

Headrick was serving as assistant executive director under Wright.

Headrick started with Boys & Girls Clubs in 2008 working with a Native American Club in Flandreau, S.D. In 2013, Headrick was hired as the director of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County. She served on a National Safety task force in 2015 with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and currently serves as a state presenter and trainer on club programming and safety.

Headrick will graduate in 2018 with her master’s degree in nonprofit management from the University of Phoenix, using a scholarship she received through Boys & Girls Clubs of America. She has a bachelor’s degree of arts and science’s from South Dakota State University.