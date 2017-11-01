Colorado SBDC hosting women’s conference in Loveland

LOVELAND — The Colorado Small Business Development Center Network is hosting the 2017 Northern Colorado Women’s Small Business Conference at The Ranch in Loveland from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2,

The keynote speaker will be Keri Gohman, president of Xero Americas, a cloud accounting platform. Throughout her banking career, Gohman has supported the financial and business-management needs of aspiring entrepreneurs and established business owners alike, as they start, manage and grow their operations.

The annual event features a day of breakout-training sessions, exhibitor tables, one-on-one consulting and networking. The event is geared toward people looking to start a business or those who have existing businesses looking to grow.

Cost is $75 and includes breakfast, lunch and a networking reception. To register online, click here.