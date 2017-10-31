MergeLane secures $50,000 in SBA accelerator competition

DENVER – The U.S. Small Business Administration Monday named 20 winners of its fourth $1 million Growth Accelerator Fund competition, including Boulder-based MergeLane. The accelerators represent a broad set of industries and sectors from manufacturing to tech startups to farming, with a diversified range of demographic groups.

MergeLane and the other 19 recipients will each receive a cash prize of $50,000. In accepting the funds, the accelerators have committed to to bi-annual reporting for one year and will be required to report metrics on jobs created, funds raised, startups launched and corporate sponsors obtained, among other pieces of information. These metrics will allow the SBA to maintain a useful dataset of accelerators and their impact, and to develop long-term relationships with the startups and constituents in these innovative and entrepreneurial communities.

MergeLane launched in 2015, focusing on accelerating startups with at least one woman in leadership. In an effort to broaden its impact, it has recently altered its program to a short-term accelerator with a venture fund called the “MergeLane Funderator.” The program still focuses on startups with at least one woman in leadership.

“MergeLane has been demonstrating the power of taking promising startups with at least one female member in leadership, and then surrounding them with venture funding, alongside mentoring and training — a winning strategy for success,” said Frances Padilla, SBA Colorado District director, in a prepared statement. “We’re looking forward to supporting another year of MergeLane’s endeavors and efforts to prove that investing in women entrepreneurs makes strong business, economic and financial sense.”

Winners were selected through a two-tier review panel process with experts in entrepreneurship, investing and business plans both inside and out of the federal government. The finalist expert judges reviewed the applications and pitch videos submitted by the finalists.

The purpose of the competition is to draw attention and funding to parts of the country where there are gaps in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. The other 19 winners are:

• EparaTodos: Negocios Exitosos- Lowell, Mass.

• Maine Center for Entrepreneurial Development- Portland, Maine

• Hera Labs- San Diego, Calif.

• KiiLN- Manhattan, N.Y.

• Local Works- Charleston, S.C.

• WiSTEM/1871- Chicago, Ill.

• The JunipHER Project- Williamsburg, Va.

• Bioscience & Technology Business Center- Lawrence, Kan.

• MORTAR- Cincinnati, Ohio

• WIN Life Sciences Start Up Accelerator Program- Seattle, Wash.

• FirstWaVE Accelerator- Tampa, Fla.

• XLR8UH- Honolulu, Hawaii

• First Flight Venture Center- Research Triangle Park,, N.C.

• I-Corps Puerto Rico Accelerator- San Juan, Puerto Rico

• Native Entrepreneur In Residence- Albuquerque, N.M.

• Fannin Innovation Studio- Houston, Texas

• Circular Board- Houston, Texas

• Peninsula Technology Incubator- Hampton, Va.

• Veterans Future Lab- Brooklyn, N.Y.