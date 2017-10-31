Lazydays dealerships in Johnstown, Loveland to be sold

The owner of three Colorado recreational-vehicle dealerships is being sold to an investment group that wants to add other dealerships around the country.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Lazydays RV, a Florida-based RV retailer that operates dealerships in Johnstown, Loveland and Aurora — as well as Florida and Arizona — is being sold by Wayzata Investment Partners LLC and other minority investors. The buyer is New York-based Andina Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ANDAU, ANDA, ANDAR, ANDAW).

Lazydays will pay $85 million in cash, plus about 2.9 million shares of common stock, currently worth about $29.6 million, the DBJ reports. The total deal would be valued at $114.6 million. The combined company will be known as Lazydays Holdings Inc. and will trade on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol LAZY.