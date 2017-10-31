Broomfield’s DanoneWave plans $60M Virginia expansion

BROOMFIELD — DanoneWave, the newly combined business unit of the U.S. dairy operation of global food company Danone and WhiteWave Foods, will invest up to $60 million in its plant-based beverage manufacturing operation in Rockingham County, Virginia.

The company will add new production capacity and expand its warehouse at the Mt. Crawford facility. Virginia successfully competed against Pennsylvania for the project, which is expected to create up to 49 new jobs.

Sponsored Content

Tax Considerations for Breweries

Colorado is home to over 10% of the nation’s craft breweries with 200 craft breweries located within the state. The state hosts national events such… read more

“We are thrilled to carry on Virginia’s 30 year corporate partnership with legacy WhiteWave Foods to DanoneWave, and look forward to the company’s next chapter in Rockingham County as it expands its product portfolio,” Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a prepared statement. “The Shenandoah Valley has emerged as a hub in the food and beverage manufacturing industry, and growing this critical sector is an important part of our efforts to diversify and build the new Virginia economy. The Commonwealth is proud that our existing businesses continue to reinvest and expand their global footprints from Virginia, and we are honored to boast DanoneWave on our corporate roster.”

DanoneWave is a business unit of Danone and operates from headquarters offices in Broomfield and White Plains, N.Y. DanoneWave was formed after the acquisition of WhiteWave Foods by Danone. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia, DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Danone, Earthbound Farm, Horizon Organic premium dairy products, International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffee, Light & Fit, Oikos Greek yogurt, Silk plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious Dairy Free, Vega and Wallaby Organic.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership to secure the project. DanoneWave will receive a $700,000 performance-based grant from the Virginia Investment Partnership (VIP) program, an incentive available to existing companies, to assist the county with the project. The company will also be eligible to receive sales and use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Additional funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.