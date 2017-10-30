Minnesota brewery expands distribution into Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s third-largest brewery begins selling its beer in Colorado on Monday.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that Surly Brewing Co. will roll out five beers in Colorado, including Furious, Hell, Xtra-Citra, Coffee Bender and Todd the Axe Man. The report notes that Surly will face stiff competition in Colorado, which has one of the strongest craft-beer scenes in the nation.

Colorado breweries recently won 38 medals at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, second only to California’s 56 medals. Minnesota breweries took home six medals.