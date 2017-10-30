First Data Corp. lays off 201 Denver employees

DENVER — First Data Corp. (NYSE: FDC), based in Atlanta, has cut 201 workers at its Denver Tech Center operation.

The Denver Business Journal reports that the company, which provides credit and debit-card processing, reported the layoffs in a Worker Adjustment & Retirement Notification with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The WARN notice was filed Oct. 13.

First Data was headquartered in Denver until it moved its headquarters to Atlanta in 2009. The company reduced its Denver workforce by about half in 2013 but still employed about 600 in the city in 2014.