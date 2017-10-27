Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

McWhinney, Stonebridge breaking ground for Courtyard By Marriott

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND —  McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. of Loveland and Centennial-based Stonebridge Cos. will conduct a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday for a Courtyard By Marriott at Centerra in Loveland.

The event is set for 1:30 p.m., Oct. 30, at the southwest corner of Sky Pond Drive and Centerra Parkway, just south of Eye Center of Northern Colorado at Centerra and Chapungu Sculpture Park.

The four-story, 101-room hotel, announced in May, includes a bistro and lounge, more than 1,200 square feet of meeting space, fitness center, a market, pool, hot tub and guest laundry. The hotel is expected to open in summer 2018.

 


 