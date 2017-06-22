Health-insurance premiums expected to increase in 2018

DENVER – Colorado Insurance Commissioner Marguerite Salazar said Wednesday that no insurers are backing out of the state’s health-care exchange for 2018, but consumers in the individual insurance market should expect to pay more.

The Denver Post reports that Salazar said nine companies filed plans with the state this week to offer individual insurance plans in 2018. That includes all seven insurers currently offering plans on Connect for Health Colorado, the state’s health-insurance marketplace where all the plans sold meet Affordable Care Act requirements and are eligible for federal tax credits to help pay the premiums.

.