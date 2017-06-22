Fort Collins-based Afirm opens office in Montreal

FORT COLLINS – Afirm, an H.W. Kaufman Financial Group company that is based in Fort Collins, on Wednesday announced it is opening an office in Montreal, Quebec.

Afirm was formed earlier this year when the financial group merged its US-Reports, Canadian Reports and Technical Risk Services. The company provides loss-control inspections, premium audits and risk-mitigation services.

Afirm’s new office will be led by Serge Vienneau and Brigitte Masson. Vienneau has 30 years of experience and will serve as the regional vice president, Eastern Canada. Masson has 25 years of experience and will serve as the director of quality control in Canada.

“The decision to bring Serge and Brigitte on board to be leaders in our Quebec office will propel our company forward,” said Jon Kovach, president of Afirm. “We have been consistently expanding, growing and hiring at Afirm, and our entrance into Quebec is a large step in a long-term goal to have a physical presence in every province in Canada.”