Denver passes 30 million visitor mark for first time

Denver played host to 31.5 million visitors in 2016, with 17.3 million spending at least one night there, once again setting new tourism records, according to a study by Longwoods International, a tourism research firm.

The Denver Post reports it’s the 11th consecutive year state’s largest city has generated record tourism numbers.

Since Denver voters approved a lodging tax increase in 2005 to fund increased tourism marketing, tourism has grown at nearly three times the pace of the national average, with an increase of 62 percent, compared with 22 percent nationally.