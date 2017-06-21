Windermere Colorado opens office in Evergreen

FORT COLLINS — Residential real estate brokerage Windermere Colorado, based in Fort Collins, has opened an office in Evergreen, its sixth along the Front Range.

The new office will be led by John and Yvette Putt and have 15 agents. It is located off Bergen Parkway near the Hiwan Golf Club.

Eric Thompson, president of Windermere Colorado, an arm of Seattle, Wash.,-based Windermere Real Estate, opened the first Windermere office in Colorado two and a half years ago in Fort Collins. He has since overseen the opening of offices in Centennial, Aurora, Littleton and Denver, all part of a five-year expansion plan in the state.

“This location fits our plan to serve homebuyers and sellers all across the Front Range,” Thompson said. “Even more exciting than the location is the fact that John and Yvette joined our team. They exemplify everything we stand for in terms of their commitment to their community and to their clients.”

Since its inception in 1972, Windermere Real Estate has grown to be a network of 300 offices with more than 6,000 agents in Alaska, Arizona, California,Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Mexico. Last year, Windermere closed more than 85,000 home sales for more than $33.2 billion in dollar volume.